President Of The International Blind Sports Federation Congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

MENAFN - AzerNews) Ilgar Rahimov, President of the International Blind Sports Federation, has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev,reports.

“His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Mr. President,

Please accept my sincere congratulations on the occasion of your birthday.

Your leadership is closely associated with the modern development of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the strengthening of its statehood, the enhancement of its international standing, and sustainable socio-economic progress. Under your guidance, Azerbaijan continues to pursue a strategic course based on national interests, sovereignty, and consistent development.

Your consistent social policy, aimed at improving the well-being of citizens, supporting the development of sport, and promoting an inclusive society, merits particular recognition. The attention devoted to the Paralympic movement, as well as to the protection of the rights and social integration of persons with disabilities, reflects a forward-looking and human-centred approach to public policy.

On this occasion, I wish you good health, continued energy, and further success in your responsible state duties.

Yours sincerely,

Ilgar Rahimov

President of the International Blind Sports Federation,” the letter reads.