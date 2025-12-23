Afghanistan Beat Bangladesh 31 In Women's Central Asian Volleyball

MENAFN - Khaama Press)Afghanistan's women's national volleyball team claimed their first victory at the Central Asian Women's Volleyball Championship on Monday, defeating Bangladesh 3–1 in a key group-stage match.

The match was played on December 22 in Malé, the capital of the Maldives, where the regional tournament is being hosted over a week-long schedule.

The win came after Afghanistan suffered consecutive defeats against Kyrgyzstan and hosts Maldives, making the result an important boost for team morale and standings in the four-nation competition.

The Central Asian championship features teams from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Maldives and Kyrgyzstan and runs from December 19 to December 25, providing a rare competitive platform for women's volleyball teams from the region.

The women's national volleyball team largely operates in exile, as Taliban-imposed restrictions have sharply curtailed women's participation in sport and public life inside Afghanistan since 2021.

Most Afghanistan female athletes are unable to train or compete domestically, relying instead on international support, overseas training camps and tournaments to maintain their sporting careers.

For the players, officials say, competing on the international stage carries symbolic significance, highlighting resilience and determination as Afghanistan women athletes continue to represent their country despite ongoing restrictions at home.

