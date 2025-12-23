₹4,040 Crore Relief Package- India Steps In To Help Cyclone-Hit Sri Lanka

MENAFN - Live Mint) India will extend a ₹4,040 crore assistance package to Sri Lanka to support cyclone relief, reconstruction and infrastructure repair, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar announced on Tuesday (23 December), underlining New Delhi's stepped-up engagement as the island nation grapples with the aftermath of a devastating natural disaster.

Speaking during a two-day visit to Colombo, Jaishankar said the aid comes at a particularly difficult moment for Sri Lanka, which had only recently begun stabilising after its 2022 economic crisis.

Why is India stepping in now?

“Just as Sri Lanka was recovering from the economic crisis of 2022, this natural disaster has created new difficulties,” Jaishankar said, speaking alongside Sri Lanka's Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath.

Cyclone Ditwah, which struck the island nation in late November, killed more than 640 people and caused widespread destruction to homes, transport networks and agricultural land, including tea estates that are central to Sri Lanka's economy.

The scale of damage, officials say, necessitated immediate international support even as domestic recovery efforts were underway.

What will the ₹4,040 crore package be used for?

According to Jaishankar, the Indian assistance will focus on areas worst affected by the cyclone, with priority given to restoring critical connectivity.

The package will support:



Restoration of railway lines

Repair of roads and bridges Rebuilding of houses destroyed by the cyclone

The emphasis, officials said, is on enabling faster economic and social normalisation in affected regions rather than short-term relief alone.

What is the significance of Jaishankar's Sri Lanka visit?

Jaishankar arrived in Colombo on Monday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's special envoy, signalling the political importance New Delhi has attached to Sri Lanka's recovery.

“The visit underscores India's Neighbourhood First Polic and takes place in the context of Operation Sagar Bandhu launched to address the devastation caused by Cyclone Ditwah,” India's Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

On social media platform X, Jaishankar said:“Landed in Colombo this evening. Thank Deputy @TourismMin Ruwan Ranasinghe for the warm reception. Look forward to my meetings with Sri Lankan leadership tomorrow.”

He is scheduled to hold talks with Sri Lanka's top leadership as reconstruction efforts begin.

What is Operation Sagar Bandhu?

India launched Operation Sagar Bandhu on November 28 as a large-scale humanitarian and disaster-relief effort following the cyclone.

Since then, New Delhi has provided over 1,134 tonnes of humanitarian assistance, including:



Dry rations, tents and tarpaulins

Hygiene kits and clothing

Water purification systems 14.5 tonnes of medicines and surgical equipment

The operation represents one of India's most extensive overseas disaster-relief missions in recent years.

How has India delivered aid on the ground?

Several Indian naval vessels - including INS Vikrant, INS Udaygiri, INS Sukanya and INS Gharial - delivered large consignments of relief materials to Colombo and Trincomalee.

India also deployed:



Two National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams for immediate search and rescue

An 85-member Indian Army Field Hospital in Mahiyanganaya, which treated more than 7,000 patients Indian Air Force and Navy helicopters to evacuate survivors, transport personnel and deliver supplies

Indian officials described the effort as a reflection of New Delhi's commitment to regional humanitarian support during crises.