Kisan Diwas: Farmer Reminisces Meeting With PM Modi, Tips For Natural Farming

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Dec 23 (IANS) As the nation observes Kisan Diwas to honour the 'Annadatas' (food providers) and their contribution to the nation's economy, the occasion also calls for renewed thrust on natural farming and harnessing modern agricultural techniques.

Modi Story, a popular social media handle on X, brings to light the emphasis that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has personally given on curtailing fertiliser-induced farming and returning to conventional methods of natural farming.

In a video shared by the X handle, farmer Krishan Kumar recalls a meeting of more than a dozen pulses-growing farmers with PM Modi, where they briefed him about their agricultural practices and also the challenges faced by them. PM Modi spent more than 30 minutes discussing various aspects of natural farming with them in the fields and also encouraged them to switch to organic farming for a healthy and nutritious yield.

When the Dhan-Dhanya Yojana and the Mission for 'Aatmanirbharta' (self-reliance) in pulses were launched, the farmers engaged in the cultivation of pulses were invited to interact with PM Modi.

Krishan Kumar was among the 15 farmers who met and interacted with PM Modi on pulses farming.

Responding to PM Modi's query, Kumar elaborated on how natural farming transformed his fields and those of his fellow villagers.

He said that PM Modi had told them that India should become 'Aatmanirbhar' in growing pulses, and we should reduce our dependence on chemicals or leave them altogether.

PM Modi also suggested tips for "reluctant" farmers to switch to organic farming.

"Start natural farming on a small portion of land, to observe the results, and gradually expand until the entire farm transitions to natural methods," he said, recalling PM Modi's advice.

Notably, the Modi government has launched farmer-centric schemes in the past decade, aimed at their welfare that include PM Fasal Bima Yojana, PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi and now the PM-Dhan Dhanya Yojana.

Krishan Kumar thanked the Prime Minister for ensuring the dignity and security of farmers while also lifting their confidence.

"When farmers are empowered, the nation grows stronger," he said.

Notably, Kisan Diwas is also observed to commemorate the birth anniversary of Chaudhary Charan Singh, India's fifth Prime Minister and a lifelong champion of farmers' rights.