Year Ender 2025: Deva To Loveyapa 4 Bollywood Remakes That Failed And One That Won

The year 2025 proved disappointing for Bollywood films that were remakes or inspired by other movies. Most of these films failed at the box office, with only one managing to achieve success. Here's a look at 2025's remakes.

India Earnings: ₹34.37 crore

Budget: Approx. ₹50 crore

Verdict: Disaster

Starring Shahid Kapoor, this film is a remake of the 2013 Malayalam hit Mumbai Police.

India Earnings: ₹6.85 crore

Budget: Approx. ₹30 crore

Verdict: Disaster

Starring Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor, this film is a remake of the 2022 Tamil hit Love Today.

India Earnings: ₹167.3 crore

Budget: Approx. ₹90 crore

Verdict: Hit

Starring Aamir Khan, this film is a remake of the 2018 Spanish hit Champions and serves as a sequel to Taare Zameen Par.

India Earnings: ₹52.1 crore

Budget: Approx. ₹80 crore

Verdict: Disaster

Starring Tiger Shroff, this action-thriller is a remake of the 2013 Tamil film Ainthu Ainthu Ainthu.

India Earnings: ₹22.45 crore

Budget: Approx. ₹45–60 crore

Verdict: Disaster

Starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri, this film is a remake of the Tamil hit Pariyerum Perumal.