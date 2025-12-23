Year Ender 2025: Deva To Loveyapa 4 Bollywood Remakes That Failed And One That Won
The year 2025 proved disappointing for Bollywood films that were remakes or inspired by other movies. Most of these films failed at the box office, with only one managing to achieve success. Here's a look at 2025's remakes.
India Earnings: ₹34.37 crore
Budget: Approx. ₹50 crore
Verdict: Disaster
Starring Shahid Kapoor, this film is a remake of the 2013 Malayalam hit Mumbai Police.
India Earnings: ₹6.85 crore
Budget: Approx. ₹30 crore
Verdict: Disaster
Starring Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor, this film is a remake of the 2022 Tamil hit Love Today.
India Earnings: ₹167.3 crore
Budget: Approx. ₹90 crore
Verdict: Hit
Starring Aamir Khan, this film is a remake of the 2018 Spanish hit Champions and serves as a sequel to Taare Zameen Par.
India Earnings: ₹52.1 crore
Budget: Approx. ₹80 crore
Verdict: Disaster
Starring Tiger Shroff, this action-thriller is a remake of the 2013 Tamil film Ainthu Ainthu Ainthu.
India Earnings: ₹22.45 crore
Budget: Approx. ₹45–60 crore
Verdict: Disaster
Starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri, this film is a remake of the Tamil hit Pariyerum Perumal.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment