Vipin Gulia Shields Neeraj Goyat From Anthony Taylor's Backstage Attack

Manager Vipin Gulia physically intervened to protect Indian boxer Neeraj Goyat during a heated backstage confrontation with opponent Anthony Taylor following Goyat's unanimous decision victory at Misfits Boxing 23 on December 20. The incident occurred in the medical room minutes after Goyat's dominant win over Taylor. What began as an apparent handshake attempt quickly escalated, with Taylor throwing a water bottle at Goyat before Gulia and security personnel separated the fighters, as per a release.

Manager on Protecting His Fighter

"When Taylor entered that medical room with clear aggression, I had to step between them immediately," said Vipin Gulia. "My first responsibility is always Neeraj's safety. This was not a sporting exchange--this was someone who couldn't accept defeat trying to provoke my fighter in what should have been a secure recovery area."

Fight Recap and Confrontation Trigger

Goyat had controlled the six-round contest with superior footwork and combination punching, earning scores of 59-55, 58-56, and 60-54 from the judges. According to eyewitness accounts, when Goyat declined Taylor's handshake and made dismissive comments, the American responded with profanity before throwing the bottle.

Call for Stricter Security Protocols

"As managers, we shield our fighters from unnecessary confrontations outside the ring," Gulia stated. "This incident highlights why proper security protocols and restricted access to recovery areas are necessities, not luxuries. Every promoter has a responsibility to ensure fighters can compete and recover in a safe environment."

Goyat Unharmed, Looks to the Future

The experienced manager, recognised as one of the leading figures in Indian combat sports, confirmed Goyat was unharmed and remains focused on his rising international profile. Discussions are already underway for Goyat's next appearance on the global stage.

The victory improves Goyat's professional record to 20-4-2. Misfits Boxing has not yet issued a statement regarding the security breach.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)