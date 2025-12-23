SP Vs BJP: Hoardings Redefine NDA As 'National Drug Defaulter Mafia'

SP Targets NDA with 'Drug Mafia Alliance' Hoardings

Targeting the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) over the ongoing codeine-based cough syrup smuggling case, the Samajwadi Party (SP) on Tuesday installed hoardings outside its office in Lucknow, intensifying the political face-off between the opposition party and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The hoardings juxtaposed the Samajwadi Party and the NDA. While the SP side redefined PDA as the "Paramedical and Medical Development Alliance," the NDA was labelled as the "National Drug Defaulter Mafia Alliance," clearly signalling the party's criticism of the ruling alliance. The move comes amid escalating political sparring between the BJP and the Samajwadi Party over the codeine-based cough syrup case, which has triggered widespread debate in the state's political circles.

CM Yogi Details Action Taken, Hints at SP Links

Earlier on Monday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressed the issue in the state Assembly, asserting that no deaths have occurred in Uttar Pradesh due to the consumption of codeine-based cough syrup. He stated that the case is being dealt with stringently under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Providing details of the action taken so far, CM Yogi said that 79 cases have been registered, 225 accused have been identified, and 78 arrests have been made in connection with the matter. He further informed the House that raids have been conducted on 134 firms as part of the ongoing investigation.

'Bulldozer Action' Warning

The Chief Minister further alleged that links to the Samajwadi Party may emerge as the investigation progresses. "No accused in this case will escape. And don't worry, when the time comes, preparations will also be made for bulldozer action. Don't complain then," he stated.

CM Yogi's Jibe at Opposition Leaders

Targeting Akhilesh Yadav indirectly, CM Yogi said, "...' Desh ke andar do namune hain' (There are two specimens in this country). One sits in Delhi and the other in Lucknow. When there is any discussion in the country, they immediately flee the country, and I think the same thing is happening with your 'Babua'. He will also leave the country again for a trip to England, and you people will keep shouting here."

Deputy CM Alleges SP's 'Frustration'

Earlier on Sunday, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya had said that several questions have now arisen regarding the Samajwadi Party, alleging that the party is facing deep frustration ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections. Maurya claimed that the Samajwadi Party's political ambitions have suffered a major setback and alleged that its leadership has lost public confidence. "Many questions now surround the Samajwadi Party. In 2027, they plan to return to Saifai, as they are completely frustrated," he said.

Akhilesh Yadav Hits Back, Points to PM's Constituency

On the other hand, Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav, on Saturday, at a press conference, addressed the Codeine syrup controversy, claiming that the racket originated from the Prime Minister's constituency. "...A state's Chief Minister lies, and those standing with him also lie. You can't imagine that an illegal cough syrup business is operating from the Prime Minister's parliamentary constituency... And it's worth thousands of crores. This is an international issue...," Yadav said. He alleged that the racket was far bigger than projected and called for a bulldozer-style action against all "mafias", even if they belong to the Samajwadi Party, referring to everyone involved in the business as "Codeine Bhaiya".

