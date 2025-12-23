Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Gold Price Jumped Again On Tuesday, 23Rd December: Check 22K, 24K Rates In Your City

2025-12-23
Gold prices saw another jump on Tuesday. During the wedding season on December 23, how much is the yellow metal selling for? Find out the rates for 22-24 carat gold in major cities across the country, including Kolkata

 

Gold prices jumped again on Tuesday. Kolkata's 18-carat gold rate today: ₹10,391/gram (up by ₹180), ₹103,910/10 grams (up by ₹1,800).22 carat: ₹12,700/gram (up by ₹220), ₹127,000/10 grams (up by ₹2,200). 24 carat: ₹13,855/gram (up by ₹240), ₹138,550/10 grams (up by ₹2,400).Hyderabad (per 10g): 22K at ₹127,000, 24K at ₹138,550. Patna (per 10g): 22K at ₹127,050, 24K at ₹138,600. Prices have increased from yesterday.Mumbai (per 10g): 22K at ₹127,000, 24K at ₹138,550. Delhi (per 10g): 22K at ₹127,150, 24K at ₹138,700. Prices have increased from yesterday.Jaipur (per 10g): 22K at ₹127,150, 24K at ₹138,700. Chennai (per 10g): 22K at ₹127,700, 24K at ₹139,310. Prices saw a hike.

