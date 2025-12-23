Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump: Stopped India-Pakistan War, Only Russia-Ukraine Left Washington DC


2025-12-23 02:00:34
US President Donald Trump claimed credit for resolving multiple global conflicts, citing tensions between Pakistan and India, Thailand and Cambodia, while acknowledging failure to end the Russia-Ukraine war. Trump highlighted deep hostility between Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his remarks in Washington DC.

AsiaNet News

