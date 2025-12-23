Trump: Stopped India-Pakistan War, Only Russia-Ukraine Left Washington DC

US President Donald Trump claimed credit for resolving multiple global conflicts, citing tensions between Pakistan and India, Thailand and Cambodia, while acknowledging failure to end the Russia-Ukraine war. Trump highlighted deep hostility between Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his remarks in Washington DC.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.