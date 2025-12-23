Govinda Seen In Avatar: Fire And Ash? Viral Video Sparks Buzz, Here's The Truth

A viral video claims to show Govinda in Avatar: Fire and Ash, delivering a dialogue alongside other characters. However, the clip is entirely AI-generated, and fans have quickly uncovered the truth behind it.

The Hollywood blockbuster Avatar: Fire and Ash is creating waves at the box office. Released on December 19, the film has reportedly earned over ₹3,000 crore worldwide in just four days. Amid this success, a video is going viral on social media, claiming to show Govinda in a scene from the movie. In the clip, he appears alongside other artists, delivering a dialogue while the characters behind him watch in astonishment.

In the alleged scene, Govinda can be heard delivering his iconic dialogue:

"Chal hata sawan ki ghata... khaal khuja, batti bujha ke soja nintukle pintukle... mandi pe khadeli hai anuty... baja rahi hai baar baar ghanti... kulla ghuma ke paschim ko palat le... bahut ho gaya... phoot le... vat le.. kat le... shaana ban kya.... chal hat... abbi apun ko hawa... aane de..."

Social media users have been sharing the clip widely, enjoying the humor and creativity it brings.

#AVATAR4 Govinda Will Have extended cameo role in AVATAR 4 Govinda will Save Pandora World From Gulabi Humans #Avatar #Avatar3 #AvatarFireAndAsh #JamesCameron #AvatarReview twitter/FhpcdAuSKT

- Ravi Chaudhary (@BURN4DESIRE1) December 22, 2025

Despite the excitement, the video is completely AI-generated. People have been commenting on the clip with playful captions, such as:

"Govinda will have an extended cameo in Avatar 4. Govinda will protect Pandora from the pink people."

"Govinda finally worked in Avatar again."

"Leaked video of Govinda in Avatar."

However, many viewers quickly noticed that it was not real. One user humorously wrote,“AI forgot to change his nose,” highlighting the digital manipulation.

Govinda had previously shared that he rejected a ₹21.5 crore offer for James Cameron's Avatar. During a conversation with Mukesh Khanna, he explained:

"I rejected the ₹21.5 crore offer, and I remember it because it was very painful to let it go. A businessman asked me to do a film with James, so I called him for dinner to discuss it. I even gave the film the title Avatar."

"I said that's fine. But if I apply paint on my body, I will end up in the hospital."

This confirms that Govinda was never part of any official Avatar project, and the viral video is purely a product of AI technology.