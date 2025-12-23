Naga Chaitanya Meets Samantha Ruth Prabhu Again? The Real Reason Will Surprise You

Naga Chaitanya: What! Shocked by the title? Wondering why Samantha and Naga Chaitanya are meeting again? Hold your thoughts.. you'll get the whole picture after reading this story. Why wait? Take a look.

Akkineni heir Naga Chaitanya was introduced to Tollywood with the movie 'Josh'. He made a special mark with his first film and achieved star status with a string of hits. He established himself as a mass hero in the industry.

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha acted together in 'Ye Maaya Chesave'. They fell in love, convinced their elders, and got married. But before four years of marriage, they divorced. Later, Naga Chaitanya married actress Sobhita Dhulipala.

A photo is going viral on social media. It shows Naga Chaitanya, Samantha, and Sobhita together. Seeing Samantha's name, people wondered why the ex-couple met. But it's not actress Samantha; it's Sobhita's sister, Samantha.

It's known that Sobhita's sister Samantha got married before Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya. A year after his wedding, Chaitanya visited his sister-in-law Samantha's house and took a photo with her. He posed with his wife on one side and sister-in-law on the other. The photo is now grabbing netizens' attention.

Fans are happy knowing it's Sobhita's sister, Samantha. Netizens are commenting that Naga Chaitanya is enjoying his time at his in-laws'. The photo is making a big splash online. Currently, Chaitanya is working on 'Vrusha Karma' directed by Karthik Dandu.