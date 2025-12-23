Photo credit: @SpainIsFootball/X



Zurich- Spain will end 2025 as the top men's team in the FIFA rankings.

There were limited changes in the new rankings published Monday, after the previous standings had been released on Nov. 19.

ADVERTISEMENT

The top 10 remain unchanged with, in order, Argentina, France, England, Brazil, Portugal, Netherlands, Belgium, Germany and Croatia following Spain.

ADVERTISEMENT

Spain won World Cup Group E qualifying and will meet Uruguay, Saudi Arabia and Cape Verde in Group H at the 2026 tournament co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.