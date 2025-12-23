J&K Cycle Polo Teams Depart For Bihar
Srinagar- The Jammu & Kashmir Cycle Polo teams have departed for Ara, Bihar, to participate in the 44th Junior Boys and 46th Senior Boys National Cycle Polo Championship 2025–26, scheduled to be held from 26th to 29th December 2025 at Ara.
The teams were selected after a rigorous selection process conducted by the J&K Cycle Polo Association, with the presence of observers from the J&K Sports Council. The final team screening was also carried out by officials of the J&K Sports Council to ensure merit-based selection.ADVERTISEMENT
Junior Team (Boys):
Muhammad Ibrahim Shah (Captain), Mohammad Abdullah, Mohammad Abrar-Ul-Haq Rabbani, Mohammad Ienemul Haq, Shahzaib Rafiq, Mohammad Mukarram, Zaid Yousuf, and Mintaha Hussain.
The Junior team will be guided by Vilayat Hussain (Coach) and Sahil Ali (Manager).
