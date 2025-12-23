Snowfall Spurs Surge In Railway Travel Across J&K

KO file photo by Abid Bhat

Srinagar- Inclement weather in Jammu and Kashmir has prompted a surge in passengers at railway stations, with many preferring train travel between Jammu and Srinagar over road transport, officials said on Monday.

An official said that the recent snowfall in the valley led to a surge of local passengers and tourists, putting additional pressure on railway services. He said the railways have made arrangements to manage passengers amid ongoing snowfall and rainfall across the region, which has disrupted road traffic.

Two Vandai Bharat trains are currently running between Srinagar and Katra in both directions, the official said, adding,“If passenger rush increases in the coming days, we will write to higher authorities for additional trains.”

He said the Katra–Srinagar rail service is operating at full capacity to accommodate travellers affected by disrupted road movement.

Tourists also praised the railway service, saying it made their travel more comfortable than road transport.“We were worried about reaching Srinagar, but the Vande Bharat train made the journey smooth and hassle-free despite the snowfall,” Pooja Sharma, a traveller, told KNO.