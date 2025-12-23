Two J & K Residents Held For Suspected Espionage In Arunachal

Representational Photo

I tanagar- The Itanagar Police has arrested two persons from Jammu and Kashmir for alleged espionage activities in Arunachal Pradesh, an officer said on Tuesday.

Inspector General of Police (Law and Order) Chukhu Apa said the two persons were arrested from Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir on December 18, and they have been brought to the state, where they are currently in police custody.

ADVERTISEMENT

The arrested individuals have been identified as Aijaz Ahmed Bhat and Bashir Ahmad Ganai.

ADVERTISEMENT

The IGP said that another person who was earlier detained from Miao in Changlang district has been released after investigators found no material evidence linking him to the espionage activities.

According to the police officer, the accused were allegedly involved in collecting sensitive information from different parts of Arunachal Pradesh and sharing it with handlers based in Pakistan.

The case first came to light on November 21, when police arrested Nazir Ahmad Malik and Sabir Ahmed Mir, both residents of Kupwara district in Jammu and Kashmir, following specific intelligence inputs about their suspected involvement in spying activities.

Malik was initially detained from Ganga village in Itanagar, and based on information obtained from him, Mir was arrested later the same day from Abotani colony, in the state capital.

West Siang police arrested one Hilal Ahmed, also from Kupwara district, from a shop at Aalo, the district headquarters town, who was running a cloth shop at the trade fair in Old Market.

Changlang police had also arrested one Gulam Muhammad Mir from Miao, who was later released by police.

The arrested individuals were mostly blanket sellers who travelled to various parts of the state to collect information, the IGP said.