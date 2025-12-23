403
Trump Approves Construction of Two New Battleships
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump announced Monday that he has authorized construction of two unprecedented naval warships, describing them as the most formidable vessels in maritime history.
"It's my great honor to announce that I have approved of two brand new, very large -- largest we've ever built -- battleships," Trump stated during a press conference in Palm Beach, Florida, flanked by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Navy Secretary John Phelan.
"They'll be the fastest, the biggest, and by far 100 times more powerful than any battleship ever built," he added.
The commander-in-chief revealed the vessels would measure between 30,000 and 40,000 tons displacement, potentially exceeding that threshold.
"Once completed, these new 30 to 40,000-ton plus vessels will be the flagships of the American naval fleet," he said, adding: "There's never been built (anything) like them."
Trump characterized these warships as among the "most lethal" surface warfare platforms ever conceived, equipped with cutting-edge hypersonic weaponry and nuclear-armed sea-launched cruise missiles currently in development.
"We're going to restore America as a major shipbuilding power. We're going to ensure the USA is the most powerful fleet anywhere in the world," he said.
Hegseth emphasized America's renewed military prominence on the global stage.
"And the announcement of the Golden Fleet anchored by new battleships, the biggest and most lethal ever, accomplishes all three of those things and marks a generational commitment to American sea power," he added.
Phelan described the future 'Trump-class' battleship, designated USS Defiant, as unmatched in capability and design.
"For the first time in generations, we'll have a new leg in America's nuclear deterrence, because the Trump-class battleship will carry the nuclear armed sea launched cruise missiles…Our adversaries will know, when the Trump-class USS Defiant appears on the horizon, American victory at sea is inevitable," he added.
The announcement signals a dramatic expansion of American naval capabilities and represents a generational investment in maritime superiority, with Phelan proclaiming the USS Defiant will be "the largest, deadliest and most versatile and best looking" warship anywhere on the world's oceans.
