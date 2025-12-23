403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Maduro appeals to UN, Caribbean leaders over US military “aggression”
(MENAFN) Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has formally appealed to all 193 UN member states and Caribbean leaders, warning of what he calls an “escalation of extremely serious aggression” by the United States.
The appeal, read publicly by Foreign Minister Yvan Gil on Monday, calls for international condemnation of US military actions in the Caribbean. Caracas is demanding an immediate halt to naval blockades and “armed attacks” while seeking an independent, multilateral investigation into alleged human rights violations.
Maduro’s letter focused on “Operation Southern Spear,” a large-scale US naval and air deployment that Caracas claims includes nuclear submarines near Venezuela’s coast. While the US describes the mission as a counter-narcotics effort, the Venezuelan government calls it “an act of intimidation unprecedented in the region in recent decades.”
The letter lists military actions occurring between September and December this year, citing 28 armed attacks in the Caribbean Sea and Eastern Pacific against civilian vessels, which Maduro claims resulted in 104 extrajudicial killings, “many of them in shipwreck conditions.”
According to the document, these operations constitute a systematic violation of international law, with the US allegedly acting outside the UN Charter, the 1949 Geneva Convention, and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. “Venezuela has not committed any act that justifies this military intimidation,” the letter states, labeling the US strategy as “the lethal use of force outside any international legal framework.”
The document also notes that the operations have prompted “intense debate” within the US Congress over their legality and constitutional authority. Maduro condemned the practice as state-sponsored piracy, calling it a “direct threat to the international legal order and global security.”
He further warned that the blockade and attacks on Venezuelan energy exports could disrupt global oil and energy markets, destabilize the region, and have broader economic repercussions worldwide.
The appeal, read publicly by Foreign Minister Yvan Gil on Monday, calls for international condemnation of US military actions in the Caribbean. Caracas is demanding an immediate halt to naval blockades and “armed attacks” while seeking an independent, multilateral investigation into alleged human rights violations.
Maduro’s letter focused on “Operation Southern Spear,” a large-scale US naval and air deployment that Caracas claims includes nuclear submarines near Venezuela’s coast. While the US describes the mission as a counter-narcotics effort, the Venezuelan government calls it “an act of intimidation unprecedented in the region in recent decades.”
The letter lists military actions occurring between September and December this year, citing 28 armed attacks in the Caribbean Sea and Eastern Pacific against civilian vessels, which Maduro claims resulted in 104 extrajudicial killings, “many of them in shipwreck conditions.”
According to the document, these operations constitute a systematic violation of international law, with the US allegedly acting outside the UN Charter, the 1949 Geneva Convention, and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. “Venezuela has not committed any act that justifies this military intimidation,” the letter states, labeling the US strategy as “the lethal use of force outside any international legal framework.”
The document also notes that the operations have prompted “intense debate” within the US Congress over their legality and constitutional authority. Maduro condemned the practice as state-sponsored piracy, calling it a “direct threat to the international legal order and global security.”
He further warned that the blockade and attacks on Venezuelan energy exports could disrupt global oil and energy markets, destabilize the region, and have broader economic repercussions worldwide.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment