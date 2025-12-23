403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump Vows to Retain All Seized Venezuelan Oil, Vessels
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump declared Monday that America will retain all oil and vessels confiscated from Venezuela during recent maritime operations off the South American nation's coastline.
"We're going to keep it...Maybe we will sell it, maybe we will keep it. Maybe we'll use it in the Strategic Reserves. We're keeping the ships also," he told reporters in Florida.
The announcement follows Trump's proclamation last Tuesday of a "total and complete blockade" targeting sanctioned oil tankers operating to and from Venezuela.
American naval forces were pursuing another oil tanker in international waters near Venezuela on Sunday, escalating Caribbean tensions. If captured, the vessel would represent the third interception since December 10.
Trump claimed that maritime drug trafficking into the US has plummeted by 96.2%.
"And soon, we'll be starting the same program on land. The land is much easier...We save 25,000 lives every single time we knock out a boat. And it's over 96% stopped by sea. We're trying to figure out who the other 4% are, frankly, and we're going to have the same success, but even quicker, because it's much easier on land. If they want to come by land, they're going to end up having a big problem. They're going to get blown to pieces, because we don't want our people poisoned."
The president accused Venezuela of inflicting severe damage on America.
"They sent their criminals, they sent their prisoners, they sent their drug dealers," he said.
When questioned whether Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro should consider his warnings credible, Trump responded with unmistakable force.
"We have a massive armada formed, the biggest we've ever had...He could do whatever he wants, it's alright...If he plays tough, it'll be the last time he's ever able to play tough."
Trump then pivoted to Colombian President Gustavo Petro, issuing a stark warning.
"He has to watch because he's got drug factories."
"We're going to keep it...Maybe we will sell it, maybe we will keep it. Maybe we'll use it in the Strategic Reserves. We're keeping the ships also," he told reporters in Florida.
The announcement follows Trump's proclamation last Tuesday of a "total and complete blockade" targeting sanctioned oil tankers operating to and from Venezuela.
American naval forces were pursuing another oil tanker in international waters near Venezuela on Sunday, escalating Caribbean tensions. If captured, the vessel would represent the third interception since December 10.
Trump claimed that maritime drug trafficking into the US has plummeted by 96.2%.
"And soon, we'll be starting the same program on land. The land is much easier...We save 25,000 lives every single time we knock out a boat. And it's over 96% stopped by sea. We're trying to figure out who the other 4% are, frankly, and we're going to have the same success, but even quicker, because it's much easier on land. If they want to come by land, they're going to end up having a big problem. They're going to get blown to pieces, because we don't want our people poisoned."
The president accused Venezuela of inflicting severe damage on America.
"They sent their criminals, they sent their prisoners, they sent their drug dealers," he said.
When questioned whether Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro should consider his warnings credible, Trump responded with unmistakable force.
"We have a massive armada formed, the biggest we've ever had...He could do whatever he wants, it's alright...If he plays tough, it'll be the last time he's ever able to play tough."
Trump then pivoted to Colombian President Gustavo Petro, issuing a stark warning.
"He has to watch because he's got drug factories."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment