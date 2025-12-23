403
Support for Poland EU Withdrawal Surges to 25 Percent
(MENAFN) Anti-European Union sentiment in Poland has undergone a dramatic realignment, with backing for withdrawal now concentrated among mainstream conservative voters rather than extremist factions, fresh polling data reveals.
The United Surveys research commissioned by Wirtualna Polska uncovered a striking pattern: supporters of the center-right Law and Justice party (PiS) now lead the charge for Polish EU departure, overtaking the far-right Confederation as the primary source of exit advocacy. PiS, which controlled Poland's government for eight years before losing power in 2023, has seen its voter base embrace increasingly separatist positions.
Despite two-thirds of Poles favoring continued EU membership, nearly one in four citizens—24.7%—now back withdrawal, marking substantial growth in exit sentiment. The data shows 65.7% of respondents support remaining in the bloc, including 48.6% firmly opposed to departure and 17.1% moderately against it.
The breakdown by political affiliation exposes sharp divides. Among PiS supporters, 47% advocate leaving the EU—with 29% firmly committed—while just 33% oppose the idea. Confederation voters rank second, with 41% backing exit and only 8% rejecting it; 19% strongly favor departure.
This rising euro-skepticism has become a dominant force shaping Poland's political landscape in recent years. During summer's presidential contest, PiS-endorsed victor Karol Nawrocki campaigned heavily on Polish sovereignty against Brussels' administrative control. Simultaneously, ultranationalist figure Grzegorz Braun has captured public attention through provocative anti-EU messaging and theatrical public demonstrations, propelling his party to third place in December national polling.
Conversely, voters aligned with governing coalition parties demonstrate overwhelming EU loyalty, with every faction recording above 80% opposition to Polish exit. Notably, among Civic Coalition and The Left supporters, researchers detected zero firm support for leaving.
Demographic analysis reveals euro-skepticism concentrates among male voters and those aged 30-49, while the 18-29 age bracket emerges as Poland's most pro-European demographic segment.
