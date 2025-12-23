403
Maduro sends appeal to all UN member states to denounce US
(MENAFN) Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has formally appealed to all 193 UN member states and leaders across the Caribbean, warning of what he calls an "escalation of extremely serious aggression" by the United States.
In a letter publicly presented by Foreign Minister Yvan Gil on Monday, Caracas called for international condemnation of US military activity in the Caribbean. The Venezuelan government is demanding an immediate end to naval blockades and “armed attacks” and is seeking an independent multilateral investigation into alleged human rights violations.
Maduro focused on “Operation Southern Spear,” a major US naval and air deployment. The Venezuelan government alleges that the operation includes nuclear submarines positioned off the country’s coast. While Washington has described the deployment as part of a counter-narcotics mission, Maduro’s letter calls it “an act of intimidation unprecedented in the region in recent decades.”
The letter details a series of military incidents between September and December, citing 28 armed attacks in the Caribbean Sea and Eastern Pacific against civilian vessels, which Maduro claims resulted in 104 extrajudicial executions, “many of them in shipwreck conditions.”
According to the document, these actions constitute a systematic violation of international law. Maduro asserts that the US is acting outside the bounds of the UN Charter, the 1949 Geneva Convention, and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. “Venezuela has not committed any act that justifies this military intimidation,” the letter states, describing the US strategy as “the lethal use of force outside any international legal framework.”
The letter also notes that the operations have provoked “intense debate” within the US Congress over their legality and constitutional basis. Maduro concluded by warning that the practice of state-sponsored piracy “is a direct threat to the international legal order and global security.”
