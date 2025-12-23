403
Trump says US to retain oil, ships seized off Venezuela
(MENAFN) The United States will keep the oil and vessels it recently seized off Venezuela’s coast, President Donald Trump said on Monday, signaling Washington may sell the assets, retain them, or add the oil to the Strategic Petroleum Reserve.
“We're going to keep it...Maybe we will sell it, maybe we will keep it. Maybe we'll use it in the Strategic Reserves. We're keeping the ships also,” Trump told reporters in Florida.
Last week, Trump announced a “total and complete blockade” targeting sanctioned oil tankers entering or leaving Venezuela. US forces were reportedly tracking another tanker in international waters near Venezuela on Sunday, a move that—if followed by a seizure—would mark the third such interception in the Caribbean since December 10.
Trump also claimed significant progress in maritime drug interdiction, saying drug smuggling by sea into the US has dropped by 96.2%. He said the administration plans to expand similar efforts on land, which he described as easier to enforce.
“And soon, we'll be starting the same program on land. The land is much easier...We save 25,000 lives every single time we knock out a boat. And it's over 96% stopped by sea. We're trying to figure out who the other 4% are, frankly, and we're going to have the same success, but even quicker, because it's much easier on land. If they want to come by land, they're going to end up having a big problem. They're going to get blown to pieces, because we don't want our people poisoned,” he said.
The president accused Venezuela of hostile actions against the US, alleging it sent criminals and drug traffickers across borders. “They sent their criminals, they sent their prisoners, they sent their drug dealers,” Trump said.
Asked why Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro should take the warnings seriously, Trump pointed to US military strength: “We have a massive armada formed, the biggest we've ever had...He could do whatever he wants, it's alright...If he plays tough, it'll be the last time he's ever able to play tough.”
Trump also issued a warning to Colombian President Gustavo Petro, accusing Colombia of hosting drug production facilities. “He has to watch because he's got drug factories,” Trump said, adding, “He's no friend to the United States...and he's gotta watch his a** because he makes cocaine, and they send it into the United States of America from Colombia.”
