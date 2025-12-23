B&H Worldwide Expands Rotary-Wing Logistics Capabilities With Bell 429 Movement Into Singapore

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- B&H Worldwide, a global leader in aerospace logistics, has further expanded its rotary-wing logistics capabilities with the successful handling of a Bell 429 helicopter movement from India to Singapore, supporting the aircraft's return to Bell Textron's regional hub for maintenance and inspection.

The helicopter was transported on a B747F freighter in seven cargo pieces, with the shipment awarded by Continental Carriers Pvt. Ltd., B&H Worldwide's long-standing partner in India. While technical activities at origin, including helicopter teardown, pallet build-up and loadmaster coordination, were managed by the origin team, B&H Worldwide's Singapore station led the destination logistics and import phase of the project.

As part of its expanding rotary-wing service offering, B&H Worldwide Singapore coordinated import customs clearance, arranged a suitable air-ride suspension transporter, confirmed consignee site limitations such as maximum vehicle and load height; and ensured the availability of appropriate tie-down and securing expertise to support safe unloading and onward delivery.

“Helicopter logistics demand a different level of planning and coordination, particularly at destination,” said Terry Ooi, Operations Manager, B&H Worldwide Singapore, who oversaw the unloading of the aircraft and its transfer onto the air-ride suspension trailer.

“By identifying site limitations and handling requirements early, we can eliminate unnecessary risk, prevent delays and ensure a smooth handover to the MRO facility.”

Highlighting the strength of collaboration on the project, Anuraag Maahrotra, Vice President – Aerospace & Defense at Continental Carriers Pvt. Ltd., said:

“This Bell 429 movement is a strong example of the value created through close coordination between trusted partners. B&H Worldwide's expertise in aerospace logistics, particularly at destination, played a key role in ensuring a seamless operation. We value this continued partnership and look forward to supporting many more complex helicopter movements together in the future.”

B&H Worldwide is seeing increased demand for rotary-wing logistics driven by maintenance and lifecycle support, as operators increasingly rely on regional MRO hubs such as Singapore. These repeat aircraft movements are expanding the scope of helicopter logistics beyond initial delivery, reinforcing the need for specialised providers with deep aviation and project cargo expertise.

This Bell 429 movement further demonstrates B&H Worldwide's continued investment in specialised rotary-wing logistics solutions for helicopter operators, OEMs and MROs worldwide.

