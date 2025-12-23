403
Türkiye's BIST 100 Index Closes Monday with Slight Decline
(MENAFN) Türkiye's primary stock index closed Monday at 11,311.06 points, sliding 0.27% from the prior session.
Opening the week at 11,383.46 points, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index dropped 30.84 points compared to Friday's finish.
The index hit a daily low of 11,266.01 points, while reaching a peak of 11,402.42 during trading hours.
BIST 100's total market capitalization stood at approximately 10.64 trillion Turkish liras ($249.5 billion), accompanied by a trading volume of 134.1 billion liras ($3.13 billion).
Of the index's components, 36 stocks posted gains while 62 experienced losses versus the previous close.
Gold traded at $4,418.75 per ounce, and Brent crude oil was priced at $61.40 per barrel at 6:20 pm local time (1520GMT).
Currency exchange rates showed the US dollar at 42.8160 Turkish liras, the euro at 50.4050 liras, and the British pound valued at 57.6405 liras.
