Bangladesh High Commission Suspends Consular, Visa Services In Delhi

The Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi has suspended all consular and visa services until further notice, citing unavoidable circumstances. The move comes after protests outside the mission and reports of threats, even as India maintains there was no security breach.

