Inqilab Mancha Seeks FBI Probe In Hadi Murder, Warns Elections On Hold Until Justice

Osman Hadi's Inqilab Mancha has demanded an FBI-led investigation into the assassination of Hadi, alleging failure of local authorities to deliver justice. The outfit warned that elections should not be held until the killer is identified and punished, intensifying political pressure over the unresolved case.

