BCCI Doubles Match Fees To Rs 50,000 Per Day For Domestic Women Cricketers

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided on a significant revision in the payment structure for women domestic Cricketers. BCCI has increased the fees for women cricketers from Rs 20,000 to Rs 50,000 per day in domestic Cricket, according to a BCCI source.

India's 2025 ICC WODI World Cup win has given a significant boost to Indian women cricketers, prompting the BCCI to revise its payment system. The board has more than doubled the match fees for domestic women cricketers. India won their maiden Women's World Cup title after beating South Africa in a thrilling final. Harmanpreet Kaur led the historic campaign. This also marked India's first-ever global title in women's cricket.

Enhanced Rates for Playing XI and Reserves

This enhanced rate, from Rs 20000 to Rs 50000, applies to players in the playing XI. However, the BCCI's revised payment structure isn't limited to the playing XI; reserve players are also receiving a significant boost. Reserves will now earn Rs 25,000 per day, up from Rs 10,000, providing better financial security for the wider squad.

Jay Shah's Tenure and Women's Cricket Reforms

Earlier, under Jay Shah's leadership as BCCI secretary from 2019 to 2024, the board embraced pay equality and expanded professional leagues for women cricketers, along with grassroots investment and greater civil visibility. This has empowered Indian women cricketers, who now inspire millions of girls worldwide to take up Cricket. His tenure at BCCI was marked by bold reforms that have elevated women's sports both on and off the field.

One of the most groundbreaking moves during his tenure was pay equality between male and female cricketers, a decision which, in the long run, communicated an essential point about equality and respect for both genders.

This was followed by the launch of the professional women's cricket league, WPL, which not only Indian cricketers but women cricketers from around the world had long requested. WPL's international exposure and reach are now providing women cricketers with a platform that not only gives them a wider audience but also offers financial stability and a competitive platform where they can hone their skills alongside players from across the globe.

