Christmas At The Khans: Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ail Khan & Soha Decorate Tree With Taimur And Inaaya

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan, and Sharmila Tagore join the Pataudi youngsters in decorating a festive tree to kick off their Christmas celebrations.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan have entered the festive season, as Christmas preparations begin at their Pataudi residence. Soha Ali Khan posted several photos on Instagram of her family decorating a giant Christmas tree, giving followers a glimpse of the cosy scene.

Kareena and Saif were photographed smiling alongside a gorgeously decorated tree, complete with lights, bells, and seasonal ornaments. They were joined by the family's three youngest members, Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi, Jehangir Ali Khan, and Inaaya Naumi Khemu.

While participating in the celebrations, the children's faces were covered in heart emoticons in images uploaded online.

Sharmila Tagore, the family matriarch, also attended the festivities, sitting next to her daughter Soha in one of the photographs. The presence of numerous generations emphasised the family's history of gathering throughout the holidays.

A man in a Santa Claus costume was also there, adding to the festive atmosphere. Soha shared the photographs on Instagram, writing, "And Christmas week has officially begun!" She used hashtags like 'Christmas', 'dcor', 'Christmas decoration', and 'Christmas tree' to commemorate the event.

The decorations featured traditional ornaments, lights, and balloons, enhancing the family's festive atmosphere.

These Christmas preparations signal the start of a week of festivities for the Pataudi family. Soha Ali Khan's images provided fans with insight into her family's Christmas rituals.

Previously, Saif and Kareena were upfront about allowing paparazzi to shoot their children and frequently posted family photos on social media. However, following the burglary attempt at their Bandra home, in which Saif was injured, the couple chose to protect their children's privacy.

Following the event, they requested that the paparazzi refrain from photographing Taimur and Jeh in order to protect their safety and privacy.

Despite personal hardships, Saif Ali Khan recently starred in Netflix's Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins. He is presently shooting for Priyadarshan's Haiwaan. In the film, Saif will appear with Akshay Kumar.

In contrast, Kareena Kapoor will appear alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran in Meghna Gulzar's criminal drama Daayra.