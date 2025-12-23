Attention Flyers! Delhi Airport Issues Advisory Amid 'Dense Fog' 11 Indigo Flights Cancelled So Far-Check List Here

MENAFN - Live Mint) Flight operations at Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) were disrupted on Tuesday morning due to dense fog and poor visibility across Delhi. Airport authorities issued several passenger advisories during the early hours.

As a result, six inbound flights and four outbound flights at the Delhi airport were cancelled for the day.

Amid the dense fog warning, Delhi Airport, in its issued travel advisory,“Flight operations are currently being conducted under CAT III conditions due to dense fog, which may result in delays and cancellations.”

Our ground teams are actively assisting passengers to ensure smooth travel. For the latest flight updates, please contact your respective airlines, it added.

What is CAT III conditions?

CAT III conditions allow aircraft fitted with advanced navigation systems to land in very low visibility. Despite this capability, flight operations are frequently disrupted due to safety procedures, required aircraft separation, and limitations in ground handling.

Meanwhile, since morning, at least 11 IndiGo flights have been cancelled. The airline has also issued advisories for several northern cities, including Prayagraj and Varanasi.

The impact on flight schedules continues as adverse weather persists in the national capital. Dense fog over the past several days has repeatedly affected transportation services and early-morning travel across the city.

IndiGo said in a post on X,“Pragyaraj, Ayodhya & Pantnagar continue to remain wrapped in chilly winter air and lingering fog this morning. The fluctuating visibility has led to changes in flight schedules, and operations may be slower than usual as conditions evolve. Our teams on-ground are prioritising safety and compliance with visibility requirements.”

Our airport teams are also available to assist should you need support while at the terminal, it added.

DIAL operates the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), the country's largest airport, which generally handles around 1,300 flights daily.

The fog continues to linger over Ranchi, Patna, Hindon, Jammu & Varanasi, resulting in slower flight movements. Departures and arrivals to and from these cities, as well as certain routes across our network, may experience short delays as we work through the weather conditions, IndiGo added in another post.

Here's what IMD said

Most parts of northern India experienced severe cold conditions on Monday, although minimum temperatures remained slightly above normal. Fog briefly reduced visibility in Delhi and affected parts of Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting dense to very dense fog across northern states until December 27.

People walk along a road amid dense smog during a winter morning in Varanasi on December 23, 2025. (Photo by Niharika KULKARNI / AFP)

(AFP)

On Christmas Day, December 25, temperatures in Delhi are expected to remain near normal, with mainly clear skies and shallow fog during the morning hours.

Punjab and Haryana continued to feel the impact of the cold spell on Monday, despite minimum temperatures in several areas staying a few degrees above seasonal averages.

(With inputs from agencies)