Boeing Appoints Fahad Al Mheiri As VP For Mena

Dhaka: Boeing has appointed Fahad Al Mheiri as its new Vice President for the Middle East Gulf and North Africa region( Mena), starting in January.

Based in Dubai, Al Mheiri succeeds Kuljit Ghata-Aura, who has moved into a new executive role with the company.

Previously the Managing Director of Raytheon Emirates, Al Mheiri brings a wealth of executive leadership experience and regional expertise to the role.

He will be focused on strengthening Boeing's strategic initiatives and partnerships across the region that support national strategies to grow the aerospace sector, said the global aviation major in a statement.

Boeing's presence in Saudi Arabia will continue to be managed separately under Asaad Aljomoai, President Boeing Saudi Arabia, it stated.

Welcoming the appointment, Brendan Nelson, the President of Boeing Global, said:“Fahad's extensive aerospace experience and his strong relationships in the region will enable us to continue to build on our 80-year legacy across the Middle East Gulf and North Africa, one of the world's most thriving aerospace markets.”

“We thank Kuljit for his contributions to the company and are pleased to welcome Fahad to the Boeing team as we continue to invest in the region and deliver to our customers,” he stated.

Boeing employs over 700 people across the Middle East and North Africa and serves more than 30 commercial customers and 12 armed forces across the region. Boeing sources materials and components from key strategic partners across the Middle East and North Africa, including from Strata and EPI in the UAE.

A UAE national, Al Mheiri holds a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Boston University, and has had an impressive career spanning the energy, space and defense sectors, said the statement.

His proven track record in managing operations and driving growth will further enhance Boeing's strategic collaboration with stakeholders in the region and support the significant investment made in local infrastructure, research, and innovation, it added.

-B