EBL Wins ICMAB Bronze Award

The award was formally presented by Sk. Bashir Uddin, Advisor to the Ministry of Commerce, Government of Bangladesh, to Ziaul Karim, Head of Communications and External Affairs of EBL, at a ceremony held recently at the Bangladesh–China Friendship Conference Centre (BCFCC) in Dhaka.

Since the inception of the Best Corporate Award in 2007, EBL has consistently demonstrated excellence in corporate governance and financial management, earning a total of 12 awards-two Gold, six Silver, and four Bronze-to date.

The ICMAB Best Corporate Award, organized annually by the Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh (ICMAB), recognizes outstanding corporate entities across various sectors for their contributions to the national economy and aims to promote competitiveness, transparency, and efficiency in corporate practices.

