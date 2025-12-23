I Watch Honour Crumble As Addiction Spreads In Kashmir
By Ishfaq Nabi Qureshi
As I handle more and more cases of addiction in Kashmir, I have come to realise something disturbing.ADVERTISEMENT
Honour, or izzat, once a guiding principle for families, is becoming the biggest casualty of the drug crisis.ADVERTISEMENT
In the name of preserving reputation, many households hide addiction, delay help, and allow suffering to grow in silence.
This crisis is majorly about fear, secrecy, and a culture where the preservation of appearances often outweighs the protection of life.
I see it every day in my work at a rehabilitation centre.
Young people rarely arrive when dependence first appears. They come when it has already destroyed education, work, relationships, and self-esteem.
Many carry a fatigue born of years spent hiding, lying, and living under the weight of unspoken distress.
Families tell me they delayed help out of fear of neighbours, relatives, and being permanently marked by shame.
I have sat across from parents who lower their voices when speaking about their children.
