Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
I Watch Honour Crumble As Addiction Spreads In Kashmir

I Watch Honour Crumble As Addiction Spreads In Kashmir


2025-12-23 01:06:30
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)
Representational photo

By Ishfaq Nabi Qureshi

As I handle more and more cases of addiction in Kashmir, I have come to realise something disturbing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Honour, or izzat, once a guiding principle for families, is becoming the biggest casualty of the drug crisis.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the name of preserving reputation, many households hide addiction, delay help, and allow suffering to grow in silence.

This crisis is majorly about fear, secrecy, and a culture where the preservation of appearances often outweighs the protection of life.

I see it every day in my work at a rehabilitation centre.

Young people rarely arrive when dependence first appears. They come when it has already destroyed education, work, relationships, and self-esteem.

Many carry a fatigue born of years spent hiding, lying, and living under the weight of unspoken distress.

Families tell me they delayed help out of fear of neighbours, relatives, and being permanently marked by shame.

I have sat across from parents who lower their voices when speaking about their children.

MENAFN23122025000215011059ID1110515282



Kashmir Observer

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search