Trump says US-Russia-Ukraine talks to continue amid tensions
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump said on Monday that discussions involving Russia and Ukraine are still underway, while acknowledging that entrenched animosity between the two sides continues to complicate progress.
Speaking to reporters in Florida, Trump commented on recent diplomatic contacts and the possibility of expanding talks to include a trilateral format. "The talks on Ukraine, Russia are going along," he said.
He underscored the difficulty of the negotiations by pointing to strained relations at the leadership level. "The talks are going along. I say that, you know, there’s tremendous hatred between these two leaders, between (Russian) President (Vladimir) Putin, (Ukrainian) President (Volodymyr) Zelenskyy — tremendous hatred," he said.
Despite these obstacles, Trump stressed that communication has not stopped. “We are talking. Talks are going okay,” he added.
