Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Trump says US-Russia-Ukraine talks to continue amid tensions

Trump says US-Russia-Ukraine talks to continue amid tensions


2025-12-23 01:05:56
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump said on Monday that discussions involving Russia and Ukraine are still underway, while acknowledging that entrenched animosity between the two sides continues to complicate progress.

Speaking to reporters in Florida, Trump commented on recent diplomatic contacts and the possibility of expanding talks to include a trilateral format. "The talks on Ukraine, Russia are going along," he said.

He underscored the difficulty of the negotiations by pointing to strained relations at the leadership level. "The talks are going along. I say that, you know, there’s tremendous hatred between these two leaders, between (Russian) President (Vladimir) Putin, (Ukrainian) President (Volodymyr) Zelenskyy — tremendous hatred," he said.

Despite these obstacles, Trump stressed that communication has not stopped. “We are talking. Talks are going okay,” he added.

MENAFN23122025000045017640ID1110515278



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search