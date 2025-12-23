Second Azerbaijantürkiye Investment Forum Kicks Off In Baku

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

The Second Azerbaijan–Türkiye Investment Forum is being held in Baku with the joint support of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Economy and Türkiye's Ministry of Trade, and is co-organized by the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO) and the Türkiye–Azerbaijan Businessmen and Industrialists Public Association (TÜİB), Azernews reports.

The forum brings together senior officials from both countries, as well as representatives of various state and private institutions, business associations, and chambers of commerce.

The agenda of the forum includes panel discussions focused on the promotion of interregional trade, the energy transition, sustainable development and infrastructure projects, the expansion of bilateral business ties, and issues related to the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

The event serves as an important platform for strengthening economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, encouraging new investment opportunities, and fostering closer collaboration between business communities.

It should be recalled that the First Azerbaijan–Türkiye Investment Forum was held in December 2023.