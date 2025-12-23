MENAFN - Market Press Release) December 21, 2025 10:43 am - In an increasingly demanding, competitive legal environment exposed to constant public scrutiny, Wolfenson Abogados has successfully closed 2025 as one of the law firms with the greatest recognition, visibility, and strategic projection in region.

In an increasingly demanding, competitive legal environment exposed to intense public scrutiny, Wolfenson Abogados has successfully closed 2025 as one of the law firms with the greatest recognition, visibility, and strategic projection in Chile.

At the center of this story stands its founder, Ariel Wolfenson, a Chilean attorney educated both in Chile and abroad, who has skillfully combined technical excellence, business vision, and a strong vocation for defending his clients' interests.

Far from being just another year, 2025 became a true turning point for both the firm and its founder: territorial expansion, consolidation of strategic practice areas, brand strengthening, and-perhaps most importantly-the ability to deliver results even in adverse contexts and in the face of unfounded criticism.

A Law Firm That Understands the New Era of Law

Wolfenson Abogados has positioned itself as a full-service law firm with a modern value proposition that combines complex litigation, strategic legal advice, and a deep understanding of the economic, institutional, and human environment surrounding each legal dispute.

Throughout 2025, the firm strengthened its presence in key practice areas such as:

Civil and contract law

Administrative law and public procurement

Constitutional law and fundamental rights

Corporate law and business advisory

Strategic litigation and asset protection

This growth has not been accidental. It is the result of a working methodology based on in-depth case analysis, tailored procedural strategy, and continuous communication with clients-values that have become a defining hallmark of the firm.

Ariel Wolfenson: Education, Character, and Long-Term Vision

A lawyer with a solid legal background, Ariel Wolfenson has built his career on a clear premise: law is not only about technical knowledge, but also about responsibility, character, and vision. Throughout 2025, his leadership became particularly evident in highly complex cases, strategic advisory work for companies, and representation in disputes where public and private interests intersect.

Colleagues, clients, and legal observers consistently highlight three defining traits of his professional practice:

Technical rigor, with a deep command of Chilean law and its practical application.

Strategic capacity, understanding each case as an integrated system rather than an isolated procedure.

Composure under pressure, especially in scenarios involving high media or institutional exposure.

Achievements in 2025: Growth with Results

The year was marked by several significant milestones for Wolfenson Abogados:

Consolidation of the firm in new strategic districts, expanding its territorial reach.

Active participation in highly complex litigation with substantial legal and economic impact.

Strengthening of its digital and communications positioning, aligned with modern standards of transparency and accessibility.

Growing recognition of the Wolfenson brand as a synonym for solid defense and reliable legal counsel.

This performance made it possible to close 2025 with positive indicators in both workload volume and quality of outcomes, reinforcing the trust of long-standing clients and attracting new professional challenges.

In the Face of Adversity: Facts as the Answer

As often happens with visible professionals and law firms that set standards and demonstrate leadership at a national level, the year was not without unfounded and opportunistic criticism directed at both the firm and its founder. However, rather than diverting its course, these situations were addressed with a clear strategy: transparency, hard work, and-above all-results.

The facts spoke for themselves. Wolfenson Abogados not only continued operating normally, but closed the year with new projects, successful cases, and satisfied clients, proving that professional solidity and ethical consistency remain the strongest defense against any attempt at discredit.

A Year-End That Projects the Future

The assessment of 2025 is clear: Wolfenson Abogados has consolidated its position as a relevant player within the Chilean legal ecosystem, and Ariel Wolfenson has reaffirmed his standing as an attorney who combines leadership, preparation, and resilience.

More than an ending, this year represents the beginning of a new stage-one marked by greater national projection, high-level legal challenges, and an unwavering conviction: to practice law with excellence, independence, and genuine commitment to the individuals and companies who entrust their defense to the firm.

In times when reputation is constantly tested and the practice of law demands more than knowledge alone, Wolfenson Abogados demonstrates that sustained success remains the result of work done well.