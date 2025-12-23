Pay For 14K Gold, Get 18K Free? Vairam's Year-End Jewellery Deal Is Turning Heads

MENAFN - Market Press Release) December 21, 2025 12:34 pm - The online fine jewellery brand quietly launches a sitewide gold upgrade to 18K across gold, gemstone, pearl, and diamond jewellery-no extra cost involved

What if your 14K gold jewellery came in 18K instead-at the same price? This year-end, Vairam, an online-first fine jewellery brand known for its affordable luxury and modern design sensibility, is making that possibility a reality with its latest year-end jewellery offer.

As part of this limited-time, ongoing initiative, customers can pay for 14K gold and receive a complimentary upgrade to 18K gold, with no additional cost. The offer is sitewide and applies to all jewellery collections on Vairam, including gold, diamond, gemstone, pearl, and diamond jewellery. Notably, the upgrade also extends to customised jewellery, allowing customers to enjoy higher gold purity even on made-to-order designs.

At a time when jewellery buyers are becoming increasingly conscious about material quality and long-term value, gold purity has emerged as a key factor in purchase decisions. By offering 18K gold at the price of 14K, Vairam is addressing this shift directly-making premium materials more accessible while staying true to its philosophy of transparency and smart luxury.

Vairam's collections are designed for both everyday wear and meaningful gifting, making the offer relevant across a wide range of customers. From minimalist diamond ear studs and refined rings for everyday use, to gemstone pendants, pearl jewelry, and personalized designs chosen to mark birthdays, anniversaries, or milestones, each piece reflects a balance of elegance, durability, and modern aesthetics.

Operating exclusively online, Vairam delivers a seamless and informed shopping experience supported by detailed product insights, clear craftsmanship information, and secure purchasing. This year-end initiative reinforces the brand's commitment to delivering value without compromise, where thoughtful design meets honest pricing.

Vairam – your Trusted Online Jewellery Brand, continues to reshape how fine jewellery is discovered and purchased online, proving that higher gold purity and contemporary design don't have to come with a higher price tag.

The limited-time year-end jewellery offer is currently live and available only for a short duration. Customers are encouraged to explore the collection and take advantage of the complimentary 18K gold upgrade before the offer comes to an end.

