Micromoon Chemicals, An ISK Metal Kimya Initiative, Expands Global Supply Of Copper Sulphate

Micromoon Chemicals Broadens International Reach with Certified Copper and Zinc Sulfate Exports

Istanbul, Turkey –

Micromoon Chemicals, a Turkish-based supplier of specialty inorganic chemicals, has announced a significant expansion in its export operations. As the international sales division of ISK Metal Kimya, Micromoon focuses on the production and global distribution of copper sulfate pentahydrate and zinc sulfate heptahydrate, serving industries across agriculture, animal feed, and industrial processing.

The company has recently scaled its production and packaging capabilities to meet rising global demand. All products are manufactured in Turkey under strict quality control standards. Each batch is delivered with a Certificate of Analysis (COA), and third-party quality validation such as SGS reports are available on request.

Micromoon's zinc sulfate is recognized for its extremely high purity, minimal heavy metal content, and excellent solubility, making it suitable for premium fertilizer formulations and livestock feed. The copper sulfate product is used extensively in micronutrient blends, fungicides, animal feed, electroplating, and flotation processes in mining operations.

“Our zinc sulfate quality is among the highest in the global market,” said Semih Kucukay, Export Manager at Micromoon Chemicals.“With ISK Metal Kimya's manufacturing strength behind us, we're proud to offer international clients a reliable, certified source with fast delivery, responsive logistics, and competitive pricing.”

Micromoon offers flexible packaging options including 25kg plastic-lined bags, 50kg woven sacks, and 1000kg big bags. Private-label and neutral-label shipments are also available for customers in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and Central Asia. Export destinations are carefully selected, and the company currently does not serve China or South America.

With strategic warehousing near Istanbul and Mersin ports, Micromoon is well positioned to fulfill bulk and container orders efficiently.

Distributors, wholesalers, and industrial buyers can contact the company for product specifications, sample requests, MOQ terms, and documentation.

Contact Information:

Micromoon Chemicals – ISK Metal Kimya Group

