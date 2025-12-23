403
Belrise Industries And Plasan Sasa Announce Strategic Agreement To Pursue ATEMM Series Vehicles For The Indian Military Market
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Pune, India / Kibbutz Sasa, Israel, December 22, 2025: Belrise Industries, a leading Indian automotive systems manufacturer, and Plasan Sasa, a global leader in advanced armor and survivability solutions, today announced a strategic agreement to jointly pursue opportunities in the Indian military market with the innovative ATEMM systems.
The ATEMM (All-Terrain Electric Mission Module) is a cutting-edge self-propelled electric platform designed to enhance operational payload, energy, survivability, and mobility for modern armed forces. Through this collaboration, Belrise Industries and Plasan aim to deliver advanced mission-ready solutions tailored to the requirements of the Indian defense sector.
Key Highlights of the Agreement
Joint Pursuit of ATEMM systems: The partnership will focus on introducing and adapting the ATEMM platform for Indian military applications, leveraging Plasan\'s proven expertise in survivability and automotive systems and Belrise\'s strong industrial presence in India.
Strengthening Indiaâ€TMs Defense Ecosystem: The collaboration aligns with the Government of Indiaâ€TMs Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives, ensuring localized production and technology transfer.
Future Global Supply Chain Integration: Beyond the Indian market, Belrise will become an integral part of Plasanâ€TMs global supply chain, enabling cost-effective production of Plasanâ€TMs advanced systems in India. This step will not only support Indian defense programs but also contribute to Plasanâ€TMs worldwide operations.
Leadership Statements
\"This partnership agreement represents a significant milestone in our journey to bring world- class defense technologies to India,\" said Mr. Swastid Badve, Chief of Staff. \"By combining Belriseâ€TMs manufacturing capabilities with Plasan\'s innovation, we are confident in delivering solutions that meet the evolving needs of the Indian Armed Forces.\"
\"We are proud to partner with Belrise Industries, a company that shares our vision for innovation and excellence,\" added Mr. Gilad Ariav, VP Marketing & Business Development. \"Together, we will not only serve India\'s defense requirements but also strengthen our global supply chain with cost-effective production from India.\"
About Belrise Industries
Belrise Industries is a leading Indian automotive systems manufacturer with a diversified portfolio spanning safety critical systems such as chassis components, and advanced engineering solutions. The company is committed to supporting Indiaâ€TMs defense and mobility sectors with cutting-edge technologies and localized production. Belrise has 20 manufacturing facilities across India and reported revenues of INR 8000+ Crores in March 2025.
About Plasan Sasa
Plasan Sasa is a global leader in survivability and armor solutions, providing advanced protection systems for military vehicles and personnel. With decades of experience and innovation, Plasan\'s solutions are deployed worldwide, ensuring mission success and safety in the most challenging environments.
