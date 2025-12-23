Doha Listed Among World's Best Cities

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Victor Bolorunduro | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar's capital continues to consolidate its position on the global urban map, with Doha's performance in the World's Best Cities Report 2026 highlighting the country's sustained progress in economic resilience, infrastructure development and quality of life.

Published by Resonance Consultancy, the internationally recognised report ranks the world's leading cities based on its proprietary Place Power methodology, which combines performance indicators and global perception across livability, prosperity and attractiveness. Doha's inclusion among the world's top cities reflects Qatar's long-term investments in urban development, economic diversification and social stability.

The report noted Doha's strong performance in prosperity-related indicators, particularly labour force participation and unemployment, where the city ranks among the world's top performers. This reflects a robust job market supported by strategic national policies, sustained public and private investment and a stable business environment that continues to attract international talent and capital.

Infrastructure remains a key driver of Doha's global standing.

Hamad International Airport's expansion, including the opening of new concourses that have lifted annual capacity beyond 65 million passengers, has further strengthened Qatar's role as a global aviation hub. Enhanced airport facilities, combined with the efficiency of the Doha Metro and modern road networks, have reinforced the capital's connectivity and urban functionality.

The report also highlights Doha's post-FIFA World Cup momentum, noting that tourism reached record levels, with more than five million visitors in 2024 and hotel occupancy approaching 70 percent.

This growth has been supported by continued expansion in the hospitality sector, including the opening of high-profile luxury properties in West Bay and Lusail, which have strengthened Qatar's accommodation offering across market segments.

Retail and leisure development has also contributed to Doha's improved urban experience. New malls and lifestyle destinations, alongside major attractions in Lusail such as family-focused entertainment venues and waterfront developments, are helping diversify the city's appeal for residents and visitors alike. These projects reflect a broader shift toward integrated, mixed-use urban environments.

On the investment front, the report points to Qatar's ability to attract foreign direct investment, with billions of dollars channelled into greenfield projects that have generated thousands of new jobs. The growth of free zones and logistics hubs supporting e-commerce and light manufacturing underscores Doha's evolving role as a regional business and distribution centre.

Cultural development is another area of strength identified in the report. Doha's expanding arts and culture ecosystem, anchored by institutions in Msheireb Downtown Doha and Katara Cultural Village, continues to enhance the city's global profile. The upcoming launch of major international cultural platforms in Qatar is expected to further elevate Doha's standing as a regional centre for creativity and design.

While Doha ranks 100th overall in the global list, the report emphasises that its prosperity metrics significantly outperform perception-based indicators, pointing to an opportunity to further strengthen international awareness of the city's economic and lifestyle advantages. Analysts note that perception often lags performance, particularly for fast-developing cities, and that continued global engagement will be key to narrowing this gap.

Importantly, the report positions Doha within a broader group of emerging global cities that are gaining influence through strategic planning rather than sheer population size. With a metropolitan population of around 2.65 million, Doha continues to leverage efficiency, safety and high standards of living as competitive advantages.

Doha's performance in the World's Best Cities Report 2026 reflects Qatar's steady urban transformation and long-term vision. As national strategies continue to prioritise sustainability, innovation and human capital development, the capital is well placed to enhance its global competitiveness and further strengthen its reputation as a city built for the future.