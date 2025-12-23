Qatar Sets Stage For Next Phase Of Energy Growth In 2026

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Joel Johnson | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar is poised to reinforce its position as a global energy powerhouse in the coming year, as analysts note that a sharp increase in liquefied natural gas (LNG) production capacity comes on stream through the North Field expansion, strengthening export volumes, boosting market flexibility, and expanding the country's influence in long-term contracts.

A recent report by Oxford Business Group highlighted that while hydrocarbon profits may ease, Qatar's medium to long-term outlook remains strong. Several major LNG export agreements with long-term buyers, including Japan and South Korea, are nearing their final year and will reshape the country's export profile.

“2025 represents a noteworthy year for Qatar's energy sector,” said Fransisco, a Doha-based energy market analyst.“The country is managing the transition between legacy LNG contracts and a much larger wave of supply that will come on stream from 2026.”

That next phase will be driven by the North Field expansion, with the first stage expected to come next year. Once operational, the project is set to reinforce Qatar's position as one of the world's largest gas exporters and increase its influence on the global LNG spot market, supported by substantial uncontracted capacity.

“Qatar's ability to supply both long-term and spot LNG volumes will significantly enhance its flexibility and market power,” Fransisco stressed.“This is especially important as global buyers seek security of supply alongside pricing optionality.”

The data also highlighted that the upcoming initiatives are expected to position Qatar as a major LNG trader, the owner of the world's largest LNG shipping fleet, and an increasingly influential player in the ammonia and carbon capture markets.

“QatarEnergy's transformation goes beyond production,” the industry expert said.“Its expanding trading capabilities and investments in low-carbon fuels signal a clear ambition to compete across the entire energy value chain.”

On the domestic front, the report pointed to vital opportunities for sustainable development, particularly in energy and water consumption.

The report highlighted that renewable energy capacity is steadily increasing, while existing clean energy targets leave room for further expansion.

Analysts remark that with continued investment and supportive policy frameworks, Qatar is well-positioned to emerge as a regional leader in sustainable energy.

He said,“Few countries have Qatar's combination of financial capacity, existing energy infrastructure, and strategic vision."

He added,“If renewable deployment accelerates alongside LNG growth, Qatar could set a benchmark for balancing energy security with decarbonisation in the region.”

As the year comes to a close, researchers expect the country's energy strategy to increasingly reflect this“dual focus”, managing a mature hydrocarbon sector while laying the foundations for long-term growth through LNG expansion and cleaner energy development in the years ahead.