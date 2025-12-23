Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
US conducts strike on low-profile vessel in Eastern Pacific

2025-12-23 12:59:42
(MENAFN) US forces carried out a military strike on Monday against a low-profile vessel suspected of involvement in drug trafficking activities in the eastern Pacific Ocean, according to official statements.

As stated by reports, the operation was authorized at the highest defense level and carried out in international waters by a specialized joint task force operating in the region.

Officials said intelligence assessments determined that the vessel was moving along established narcotics smuggling routes in the eastern Pacific and was actively participating in illicit trafficking. "Intelligence confirmed the low-profile vessel was transiting along known narco-trafficking routes in the Eastern Pacific and was engaged in narco-trafficking operations."

During the strike, one individual described as a male narco-terrorist was killed, while no US personnel were injured. "One male narco-terrorist was confirmed killed during this action. No U.S. military forces were harmed," the statement added.

