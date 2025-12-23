403
Zelensky prepares security plans, warns of Russian Christmas strikes
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Monday that preliminary documents outlining future security guarantees involving Ukraine, European partners and the United States have been completed, while warning that intelligence assessments point to a risk of large-scale Russian strikes during the Christmas period.
Speaking in an evening address after a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, Zelenskyy said negotiations in the United States had reached a key preparatory stage.
“Our negotiating team is now returning from Miami...In my view, everything possible that we needed to do for the initial drafts had already been done,” he said.
He explained that the framework includes a 20-point plan covering security commitments among Ukraine, European states and Washington, alongside a separate bilateral agreement with the United States that would require approval by the US Congress.
Turning to immediate threats, Zelenskyy stressed that strengthening air defenses is the top priority for protecting civilians between December 23 and 25. “We understand that precisely on these days, they may – this is in their nature – carry out massive strikes on Christmas,” he said.
He added that intelligence agencies have been instructed to intensify their efforts to obtain a clearer operational picture, particularly after proposals for a holiday ceasefire put forward by Western countries were rejected by Moscow.
Zelenskyy acknowledged ongoing shortages in air defense systems, saying Ukraine is pursuing a “strong contract” with the United States to acquire “several dozen” Patriot systems through multiple mechanisms.
On the diplomatic front, he said contacts between Washington and Moscow are continuing.
“The Americans are currently continuing negotiations with Russian representatives. They will hold talks, and then we will receive feedback from them. From our side, they have received all the information,” he said, while noting that certain positions remain unacceptable to Kyiv.
Zelenskyy also warned that Ukraine would respond decisively if Russia fails to engage meaningfully in efforts to end the nearly four-year war. “We reviewed the situation at the front, across all sectors, in detail,” he said, referring to discussions held during the General Staff meeting.
He claimed Russian forces have sharply increased the tempo of attacks in recent weeks, resulting in heavier losses. “We will continue to maintain this dynamic – if the Russians do not commit with 100% seriousness to the negotiation process and direct their resources toward prolonging and expanding the war, we will respond in a fully logical way – with our actions in response,” he said.
The meeting also included briefings on long-range operations and the supply needs of Ukraine’s defense forces. Zelenskyy said air defense capabilities, including “air defense coverage of the front and our regions,” with a particular focus on Odesa, were reviewed.
He added that several candidates have been proposed for the role of commander of the Air Command South, with decisions currently under consideration.
Providing an update from the battlefield, Zelenskyy said the situation in Pokrovsk remains stable, with roughly 1,100 Russian troops inside the city, while Ukrainian forces have advanced around half a kilometer in the Kupyansk area.
He also confirmed that Russian forces captured 52 civilians and 13 Ukrainian service members in a border village in the Sumy region, adding that Ukrainian troops avoided using artillery in order to limit civilian casualties.
Looking ahead, Zelenskyy outlined a three-layer security strategy for Ukraine’s future: a well-funded army of 800,000 personnel, membership in the European Union, and the creation of a “Coalition of the Willing” made up of around 30 countries to provide air, land and maritime security guarantees.
Earlier on Monday, Russian authorities reported that a car bomb explosion in southern Moscow killed a senior Russian military official. There was no immediate public response from Kyiv regarding the incident, according to reports.
