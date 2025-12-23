403
Russia offers full cooperation, support to Venezuela amid US tension
(MENAFN) Russia has pledged what it described as “full cooperation” with Venezuela as tensions rise following a maritime blockade announced by US President Donald Trump, with Caracas seeking international backing against what it views as escalating military pressure from Washington.
During a phone call on Monday, Venezuela’s foreign minister and his Russian counterpart discussed what were described as mounting “hostilities” and “flagrant violations of international law” unfolding in the Caribbean, according to statements released afterward.
As stated in official remarks, Moscow committed to providing comprehensive support to Venezuela, including diplomatic action through the United Nations Security Council. “Foreign Minister Lavrov firmly expressed Russia's solidarity with the people of Venezuela and with President Nicolas Maduro Moros and reaffirmed his full support in the face of hostilities against our country,” one statement said.
Russian officials also warned that the growing US naval presence could have serious implications beyond Venezuela, cautioning that Washington’s actions carry "far-reaching consequences" for regional stability and represent a direct danger to international maritime transport.
The strengthening diplomatic alignment follows Trump’s recent claims that the United States has deployed the “largest navy ever assembled in the history of South America.” While US officials have framed the operation as part of efforts to combat drug trafficking, reports say it has already led to the seizure of two oil tankers, with US forces attempting to intercept a third vessel.
Over the weekend, Venezuelan authorities said another US adversary had also offered assistance to help "confront piracy" attributed to American forces. In separate remarks, officials from that country urged the international community to "firmly oppose" the blockade, characterizing the vessel seizures as unlawful and unilateral.
Trump has maintained that the naval operation will continue until Caracas returns "all assets" he alleges were taken from the United States.
Venezuela, meanwhile, has condemned the seizures as "state-sponsored piracy" and has formally appealed to the UN Security Council to denounce the actions, arguing that intervention is necessary to safeguard global maritime navigation.
