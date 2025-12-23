403
Trump calls public release of Epstein-linked photos “terrible”
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump said on Monday that he views the public circulation of images connected to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein as deeply troubling, voicing sympathy for former President Bill Clinton and others whose photos have re-emerged.
"There are a lot of people that are angry about all of the pictures of other people, you know, but I think it's terrible," Trump said while speaking to reporters in Florida after being asked about the number of images showing Clinton that appeared in recently released Epstein-related materials.
He went on to stress his personal relationship with the former president, saying: "Look, I like Bill Clinton. I've always gotten along with Bill Clinton. I've been nice to him. He's been nice to me. I hate to see photos come out of him."
Trump argued that the renewed focus on the images is being pushed mainly by Democrats, along with what he described as “a couple of bad Republicans,” adding that the attention has extended beyond Clinton. “So they give me their photos of me too,” he said.
The president said he opposes the public display of images involving various figures tied to Epstein, warning that some individuals may have crossed paths with him without any awareness of his criminal behavior. “I don’t like the pictures of Bill Clinton being shown. I don’t like the pictures of other people being shown. I think it’s a terrible thing,” he said.
“You probably have pictures being exposed of other people that innocently met Jeffrey Epstein years ago, many years ago."
Trump further suggested that renewed scrutiny of the Epstein files is being used to divert attention from what he described as the Republican Party’s "tremendous" achievements.
Epstein died in a New York jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges.
Years earlier, he had pleaded guilty in Florida to procuring a minor for prostitution in a case that resulted in a conviction widely criticized as a lenient “sweetheart deal.”
Victims have alleged that Epstein ran an extensive sex trafficking operation involving influential figures from political, financial, and social circles. The case has continued to spark political debate in the United States, with lawmakers and advocates from across the political spectrum calling for fuller disclosure of Epstein’s associates and anyone who may have enabled his crimes.
Trump has consistently denied any wrongdoing linked to Epstein. However, references to their past social and business interactions, along with Epstein’s broad connections to prominent figures in the US and internationally, have continued to fuel demands for the release of official records, according to reports.
