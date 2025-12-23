MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- "Fitness Equipment Market to Surpass $19 billion in 2029. In comparison, the Consumer Products - Paper, Plastics, Rubber, Wood And Textile market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $92 billion by 2029, with Fitness Equipment to represent around 21% of the parent market. Within the broader Paper, Plastics, Rubber, Wood And Textile industry, which is expected to be $9,585 billion by 2029, the Fitness Equipment market is estimated to account for nearly 0.1% of the total market value.

Which Will Be the Biggest Region in the Fitness Equipment Market in 2029

North America will be the largest region in the fitness equipment market in 2029, valued at $6,387 million. The market is expected to grow from $4,938 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5%. The strong growth can be attributed to the increasing sports participation and favourable government initiatives.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Fitness Equipment Market In 2029?

The USA will be the largest country in the fitness equipment market in 2029, valued at $5,687 million. The market is expected to grow from $4,445 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5%. The strong growth can be attributed to the increasing sports participation and high online fitness platforms.

What will be Largest Segment in the Fitness Equipment Market in 2029?

The fitness equipment market is segmented by type into cardiovascular training equipment, strength training equipment and other equipment. The cardiovascular training equipment market will be the largest segment of the fitness equipment market segmented by type, accounting for 57% or $10,850 million of the total in 2029. The cardiovascular training equipment market will be supported by increasing awareness of heart health and endurance training, rising demand for home-based cardio solutions, growing preference for low-impact exercise options like treadmills and ellipticals, advancements in smart fitness technology with real-time performance tracking, expanding fitness club memberships incorporating high-end cardio machines, increasing adoption in corporate wellness programs and rising obesity rates driving demand for weight management solutions.

The fitness equipment market is segmented by buyer type into individual, institution and other buyer types. The individual market will be the largest segment of the fitness equipment market segmented by buyer type, accounting for 66% or $12,528 million of the total in 2029. The individual market will be supported by growing interest in at-home fitness solutions, increasing availability of smart and connected fitness devices, rising adoption of personalized workout programs, expanding influence of social media fitness trends, increasing affordability of high-quality home gym equipment, growing demand for compact and foldable fitness solutions and rising focus on health and wellness among younger demographics.

The fitness equipment market is segmented by gender into male and female. The male market will be the largest segment of the fitness equipment market segmented by gender, accounting for 59% or $11,142 million of the total in 2029. The male market will be supported by increasing interest in strength training and bodybuilding, rising influence of professional athletes and fitness influencers, growing awareness of cardiovascular health benefits, expanding participation in competitive sports, increasing preference for high-intensity workout regimes, growing demand for advanced performance-tracking fitness technology and rising investment in home gym setups.

The fitness equipment market is segmented by application into weight loss, body building, physical fitness, mental fitness and other applications. The weight loss market will be the largest segment of the fitness equipment market segmented by application, accounting for 38% or $7,243 million of the total in 2029. The weight loss market will be supported by rising obesity rates and health concerns, increasing adoption of fitness equipment for calorie-burning workouts, growing demand for high-intensity interval training (HIIT) equipment, expanding presence of weight management programs in gyms and fitness centres, increasing availability of smart fitness devices with calorie tracking, growing influence of celebrity fitness endorsements and rising integration of fitness equipment with digital coaching solutions.

The fitness equipment market is segmented by end-user into health clubs or gyms, home consumer, hotels, corporates, hospital and medical centres, public institutions. The home consumer market will be the largest segment of the fitness equipment market segmented by end-user, accounting for 66% or $12,528 million of the total in 2029. The home consumer market will be supported by increasing preference for convenient and private workout solutions, rising demand for compact and space-saving fitness equipment, growing adoption of smart and AI-powered fitness tools, expanding influence of home workout programs and virtual training platforms, increasing affordability of high-quality fitness machines, rising interest in hybrid fitness solutions combining digital and physical elements and growing focus on personalized and flexible fitness routines.

What is the expected CAGR for the Fitness Equipment Market leading up to 2029?

The expected CAGR for the fitness equipment market leading up to 2029 is 6%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Fitness Equipment Market In The Forecast Period?The rapid growth of the global fitness equipment market leading up to 2029 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape consumer wellness behaviour, commercial gym infrastructure, and connected fitness ecosystems worldwide.

Strong Economic Growth In Emerging Markets - The strong economic growth in emerging markets will become a key driver of growth in the fitness equipment market by 2029. As emerging markets experience economic growth, enhanced infrastructure and greater access to technology facilitate easier consumer purchases of fitness equipment. The rise of online shopping, improved logistics and expanded retail options in urban areas make acquiring fitness gear more convenient. Additionally, as companies increasingly invest in employee well-being, the demand for corporate wellness programs and fitness equipment grows. Many businesses in these markets are implementing on-site gyms and wellness initiatives to boost productivity and promote employee health. As a result, the strong economic growth in emerging markets is anticipated to contributing to annual growth in the market.

Growing Urbanization- The growing urbanization will emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the fitness equipment market by 2029. As urban populations grow and living spaces become more compact, individuals increasingly invest in multifunctional, space-saving fitness equipment like foldable treadmills, resistance bands and compact home gyms. These solutions offer flexibility for busy schedules, allowing convenient at-home workouts without the need to commute, supporting the rising demand for diverse home gym setups ranging from cardio to strength training equipment. Consequently, the growing urbanization is projected to contributing to annual growth in the market.

Rise In Chronic Diseases- The rise in chronic diseases will serve as a key growth catalyst for the fitness equipment market by 2029. The chronic diseases like heart disease, diabetes, obesity and hypertension has increased awareness of the importance of regular exercise. As individuals focus on preventative health, there is growing demand for fitness equipment, both for home use and rehabilitation. This trend reflects a shift towards health management, where fitness tools play a critical role in disease prevention and recovery. Therefore, the rise in chronic diseases is projected to supporting to annual growth in the market.

Increasing Aging Population- The increasing aging population will become a significant driver contributing to the growth of the fitness equipment market by 2029. Older adults increasingly seek fitness equipment that is joint-friendly and supports mobility, strength and flexibility. Low-impact options like recumbent bikes, elliptical machines and resistance bands are popular for minimizing injury risk. The rise of smart fitness devices and personalized equipment that adapts to fitness levels is expected to attract this demographic, especially as they prioritize health post-retirement. Consequently, the increasing aging population is projected to contributing to annual growth in the market.

Increasing Sports Participation - The increasing sports participation will become a significant driver contributing to the growth of the fitness equipment market by 2029. Athletes, both professional and amateur, require specialized equipment for sport-specific training, driving demand for items like resistance bands, medicine balls and agility ladders. Increased sports participation raises awareness of physical fitness, fueling interest in fitness tools and equipment. This trend encourages people to engage in sports and adopt regular fitness routines. As a result, the increasing sports participation is anticipated to contributing to annual growth in the market.

Growth of Online Fitness Platforms- The growth of online fitness platforms will serve as a key growth catalyst for the fitness equipment market by 2029. The rise of online fitness platforms, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic, fueled increased demand for home workout equipment like dumbbells, resistance bands and treadmills. These platforms offer diverse workout programs catering to various fitness levels, prompting users to purchase specialized equipment for better results. Subscription models provide access to numerous classes, driving additional equipment purchases for an enhanced experience. Consequently, the growth of online fitness platforms is projected to contributing to annual growth in the market.

What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Fitness Equipment Market in 2029?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the cardiovascular fitness equipment market, the individual fitness equipment market, the fitness equipment for home consumer market, the female fitness equipment market, and the fitness equipment for weight loss market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $19 billion in market value by 2029, driven by rising health consciousness, increasing adoption of home-based workout ecosystems, and expanding demand for personalized and goal-oriented fitness solutions. This surge reflects the accelerating shift toward connected, data-driven exercise technologies that support real-time performance tracking, weight-management goals, and convenient at-home fitness experiences fueling transformative growth across the broader global fitness equipment industry.

The cardiovascular fitness equipment market is projected to grow by $8,399 million, the individual fitness equipment market by $3,180 million, the fitness equipment for home consumer market by $3,180 million, the female fitness equipment market by $2,396 million, and the fitness equipment for weight loss market by $1,818 million over the next five years from 2024 to 2029.

