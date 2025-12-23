Sonam Bajwa Reveals 'Border' Is One Of Her Favourite Films: 'Holds So Many Childhood Memories'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Dec 23 (IANS) Actress Sonam Bajwa will soon be seen opposite Diljit Dosanjh in the much-talked-about war drama, "Border 2".

Speaking exclusively to IANS, Sonam shared that the original drama "Border" happens to be one of her favourite movies.

Revealing that the 'J. P. Dutta' directorial holds several precious childhood memories for her; she shared, "Growing up, I can't even remember how many times I watched Border on television. It's one of my favourite films and holds so many childhood memories. I feel beyond grateful and truly blessed to be a part of a film like this."

Sonam further opened up about how she ended up getting on board "Border 2".

She said that filmmaker Anurag Singh, with whom she had already worked in the 2017 release "Super Singh", approached her for the drama.

Sonam also pointed out that another thing in common in both these movies is Diljit.

"Director Anurag Singh reached out to me for Border 2, and we already share a great working relationship, having collaborated earlier as well. Interestingly, both those films also starred Diljit, so our association in Punjab has been quite special", added Sonam.

Shedding light on her role as Manjeet in "Border 2", the 'Housefull 5' actress stated, "In Border 2, I play a Punjabi girl named Manjeet, who comes from Ambala and is married to Diljit Dosanjh's character, Flying Officer Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon. Anurag told me that I was the first person who came to his mind for Manjeet, which meant a lot to me. I was incredibly excited because the moment I heard Border 2 was in the works, it became a dream project for me."

Presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series, in association with J.P. Dutta's J.P. Films, and backed by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, the project also stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, Anya Singh, Mona Singh, and Medha Rana in pivotal roles.

"Border 2" will be reaching the cinema halls during the Republic Day weekend on January 23, 2026.