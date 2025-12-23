Veteran Attorney Michael D Schottland Releases Memoir Trying For 55 Years A Remarkable Chronicle Of Law Justice And Perseverance

After more than five decades in the courtroom, Michael D. Schottland, Esq. opens his case files to the world with the release of his new book,“Trying... For 55 Years: Some Legal Cases That Affected the Law and Affected the Lawyer.” This captivating memoir offers readers an insider's perspective on landmark cases, ethical battles, and the personal evolution of a man who has dedicated his life to the pursuit of justice.

Schottland, a Rutgers Law School graduate and longtime member of the Monmouth Bar Association, has represented clients in a wide range of cases from civil rights and malpractice to racing law and criminal defense. In this deeply reflective volume, he recounts defining moments from his career, including his first million-dollar verdict, his defense of the wrongly accused, and courtroom dramas that helped shape New Jersey's legal landscape.

"This book began as a diary of my own journey as an attorney," Schottland writes in his preface. "Over the course of fifty years, I've witnessed how justice can be both inspiring and imperfect but always worth fighting for."

The book also includes a foreword-style review by Leonard Birdsong, JD, who calls Schottland“a man of courage... providing wisdom that a democracy like ours requires.” Birdsong praises the work as an invaluable guide for both young lawyers and anyone fascinated by how the law truly functions beyond television dramas and media narratives.

With humor, candor, and hard-earned insight, Trying... For 55 Years transcends the boundaries of a typical legal memoir. It is both a chronicle of personal resilience and a tribute to the power of principle in a profession too often misunderstood.







About the Author

Michael D. Schottland, Esq. is a veteran New Jersey attorney whose career has spanned more than five decades. A member emeritus of the New Jersey State Bar Association, he has chaired the Monmouth Bar's Civil Practice Committee and handled numerous high-profile and precedent-setting cases. Schottland retires to practice in civil litigation, malpractice, and racing law. He lives in New Jersey with his wife, Rosanne, and is a proud father of five and grandfather of eleven.

