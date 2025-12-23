Young Sleuth Brings Heart Curiosity And Adventure To Readers In New Children's Mystery Novel

A quiet riverside town becomes the setting for a new children's mystery as author James C Wright introduces The Adventures of Sweet Pickles McGillicuddy: The Mystery of the Disappearing Ruby Earring. Filled with curiosity, friendship, and imagination, Wright brings young readers a story that captures the excitement of childhood discoveries.

At the center of the story is Jennifer Nicole McGillicuddy, known as Sweet Pickles. She is bright, determined, and eager to understand the world around her. Life in Anglers Cove seems calm, but unusual events begin to unfold. Strange stories surround the old Beethoven Castle, an abandoned mansion from the eighteen hundreds that many believe is haunted. At the same time, a close friend named Thomas is suddenly accused of a troubling event that Sweet Pickles is sure he did not commit.

Unwilling to let the truth stay hidden, Sweet Pickles teams up with her friend Deardra and their loyal dogs Buster and Tuck. Together they follow clues that lead them through unexpected twists and discoveries. Their journey creates a fun and engaging mystery that encourages young readers to think, explore, and imagine.

Wright wanted to inspire young readers to be curious, adventurous, and aware of the world around them. He hopes the story reminds them of a time when children spent more time outside, explored their surroundings, and used their imagination freely. His goal is to share the joy of discovery while blending in small lessons from history.

The Adventures of Sweet Pickles McGillicuddy encourages children to stay curious, embrace imagination, and enjoy the thrill of learning through exploration. It celebrates friendship, courage, and the excitement of uncovering the unknown.

About the Author

James C Wright was born in the San Francisco Bay Area and spent his early years in various parts of the world due to his father's work as an airline pilot. His time in the Middle East, a place filled with history and wonder, helped shape his imagination. When his family returned to the United States, he began writing stories throughout his school years and often shared them with friends who enjoyed every page.

Years later, a phone call from his mother, lovingly called June Bug, brought him back to the joy of storytelling. She had found a box of his childhood writings and urged him to begin again. After hearing a short story he made up on the spot, she insisted he turn it into a book. Her steady encouragement brought his passion back to life, leading to the creation of Sweet Pickles and her world of small town mysteries.

Stay connected through the official Facebook page:

Sweet Pickles McGillicuddy Mysteries

Global Book Network - James C. Wright, Author of The Adventures of Sweet Pickles McGillicuddy





