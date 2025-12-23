Ecosense Celebrates Breakthrough Year Of Growth, Innovation, And National Adoption In Radon Safety

MENAFN - GetNews)



Company announces major 2025 milestones, including the launch of EcoQube FlexTM, a next-generation portable radon monitor revolutionizing the industry in 2026

San Jose, California - December 22nd, 2025 - Ecosense, a smart radon detection company headquartered in Silicon Valley with global operations, today announced a year of record growth, expanded partnerships, national media momentum, and industry-first innovation. These milestones culminated in the launch of EcoQube Flex on December 15, 2025 - a battery-powered, portable continuous radon monitor designed to redefine how homeowners understand and manage radon exposure in 2026 and beyond.

Throughout 2025, Ecosense remained committed to making accurate, real-time radon monitoring accessible to homes, schools, businesses, and community organizations worldwide. The company expanded its automation capabilities, strengthened public safety initiatives, and broadened access to radon education across the U.S. and internationally.

2025 highlights and key achievements: Radon-responsive IAQ automations with HAVEN

By collaborating with HAVEN, Ecosense has developed a technology that automates responses to high levels of radon gas within an indoor air quality (IAQ) system. This new approach to protecting against elevated levels of radon gas has shifted from a passive monitoring method to an active, responsive ventilation process.

EcoQube® now integrates with IFTTT

Ecosense enabled EcoQube® compatibility with IFTTT, allowing homeowners to trigger fans, alerts, HVAC systems, and other smart devices based on radon readings. This integration empowers users to build customized, automated radon-response workflows.

Growing adoption in schools

Ecosense expanded its presence in educational environments nationwide, including adoption by the Boise School District in Idaho as part of a district-wide radon safety initiative.

In Colorado, Denver Public Schools uses EcoQube Pro devices to test approximately 40 schools annually, marking a second consecutive year of partnership. EcoQube Pro devices were also used to test more than three dozen daycare centers in New Jersey, supporting safer indoor environments for young children.

Library Lending Program expansion

The company grew its first-of-its-kind Radon Detector Library Lending Program to nearly 400 libraries across 12 states, giving thousands of residents free access to reliable radon testing. The program continues to play a critical role in community-level radon awareness and equity.

Retail growth via BestBuy

Ecosense strengthened its national retail footprint with expansion on BestBuy, increasing accessibility to its consumer radon monitors across the United States.

European expansion through channel partners and Amazon marketplaces

Ecosense significantly expanded its international presence through a dual-track European strategy. Eight localized Amazon marketplaces (including Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and the UK) support consumer adoption, while channel partner networks drive professional solutions - including RadonEye Pro and EcoTracker - enabling broader global deployment of real-time radon monitoring and mitigation technology.

EcoQube Flex Sets the Stage for 2026

Ecosense concluded the year with the launch of EcoQube Flex, a next-generation, battery-powered continuous radon monitor designed for portability and real-time responsiveness. EcoQube Flex delivers lab-level accuracy with Ecosense's patented ion chamber technology and room-to-room tracking via the Ecosense mobile app.

Industry recognition

EcoQube Flex was named a 2026 Edison Awards nominee, recognizing its innovation in radon detection technology and reinforcing Ecosense's leadership in high-precision, consumer-friendly environmental monitoring.

Calibration Center Expansion

In 2025, Ecosense expanded its professional services by offering in-house calibration for professional-grade devices, further strengthening data accuracy and long-term reliability for industry partners.

National media momentum

Ecosense earned coverage from leading outlets, including MSN, Realtor, Yahoo!, Bob Vila, and This Old House, significantly expanding consumer awareness of radon risks and the importance of continuous monitoring.

“2025 was a pivotal year of growth for Ecosense,” said Insoo Park, CEO of Ecosense.“We continued to expand radon awareness, launch new technologies, and reach families through national media and public safety partnerships. These accomplishments lay the foundation for our most important innovation yet: EcoQube Flex.”

About Ecosense®

Based in Silicon Valley, Ecosense® is a leader in smart radon detection technology, providing accurate, real-time monitoring solutions for both consumers and professionals. The company's patented ion chamber technology-validated through independent testing and national radon health programs-delivers research-grade accuracy within minutes. Ecosense products, including EcoQube® (TIME's 100 Best Inventions of 2021), EcoBlu (featured in Reader's Digest), and EcoQube Flex (2026 Edison Award nominee), continue to set industry standards for accessible, health-focused environmental sensing. Driven by a mission to reduce radon-induced lung cancer cases worldwide, Ecosense is committed to making fast, accurate, lab-level radon detection accessible to every home.

