Association Of Distributed And Maneuverable Generation Entities Established In Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The decision to establish ADMGE was signed by representatives of the founding companies during the presentation of the association at Ukrinform.

According to the association's head, Maksym Marchenko, the creation of the public union is the professional community's response to the unprecedented challenges facing Ukraine's energy sector amid Russia's full-scale aggression.

"Only by joining forces will we be able to restore the resilience of Ukraine's energy system, rebuild lost infrastructure, and develop modern distributed generation that is resilient to enemy attacks. Our goal is to unite the entire energy community of the country to accomplish these tasks," Marchenko said.

According to Oleksii Krasov, a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Energy and Housing and Utilities, the new association "should become a platform where a common position of the market and communities is formed, where standards and best practices emerge, where transparent rules for investors are prepared, and where the state and business truly cooperate."

In particular, the parliament and the government should support ADMGE's efforts to address a number of key issues for the sector.

Deputy Head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Energy and Housing and Utilities Andrii Zhupanyn added that the establishment of the association is important for building a new, stronger Ukrainian energy sector that is resilient to enemy attacks, where every community is energy-resilient and every business is energy-secure.

"The future of the country lies in maneuverable and distributed generation. We already see indicative figures showing the development of decentralized generation across the country, and we have record levels of bank lending for these projects. The next task is to fully move away from a centralized system based on a few large power plants and transition to a system that combines many small facilities across the country, which will significantly complicate the enemy's efforts to destabilize our energy sector," Zhupanyn said.

He stressed that such generation will continue to develop and will receive state support. At the same time, it is very important that market participants unite and are able to act jointly, adopt, and lobby for decisions that are needed both by the sector and by the country.