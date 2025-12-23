NOVOAIR Receives“Excellence In Business2025” Award

NOVOAIR, a leading private sector airline in Bangladesh, has won the“Excellence in Business–2025” award at the Skysphere: EBL Digital Excellence Award ceremony organized by Eastern Bank (EBL), in recognition of its achievements in digital innovation and service quality.

Ali Reza Iftekhar, Managing Director of EBL, formally handed over the award to Sohail Majid, Director (Marketing and Sales) of NOVOAIR at the ceremony held on Sunday at United Convention Centre in the capital.

Sohail Majid said the recognition would further motivate the airline to strengthen its digital initiatives. He added that NOVOAIR continues to prioritize modern technology and innovation to enhance passenger services, while maintaining a strong focus on customer satisfaction across all operational levels.

Currently, NOVOAIR operates daily scheduled flights from Dhaka to Cox's Bazar, Chattogram, Sylhet, and Saidpur.